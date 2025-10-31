Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says Google Ads is not going away, in this AI world. Google's Robby Stein said traditional SEO overlaps mostly with AI Mode SEO. Google Ads has a new overview report for cross campaign metrics. Google Merchant Center promotions section has a download option. Bing is testing see more links in the image snippet carousel. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Finally, I should note that the Google search ranking volatility we covered a couple of days ago is still super heated and something must be going on.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

How to Run a Web Analytics Audit: Examples & Tools, Measure Minds Group

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Chrome’s New Tab Page Adds Nano Banana and Deep Search AI Buttons from Google Gemini, Windows Report

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.