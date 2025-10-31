Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

Oct 31, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says Google Ads is not going away, in this AI world. Google's Robby Stein said traditional SEO overlaps mostly with AI Mode SEO. Google Ads has a new overview report for cross campaign metrics. Google Merchant Center promotions section has a download option. Bing is testing see more links in the image snippet carousel. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Finally, I should note that the Google search ranking volatility we covered a couple of days ago is still super heated and something must be going on.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

Oct 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google & Microsoft Earnings, Query Group Report, Disney Sitelink Hack, Reviews Disappearing & Ranking Volatility

Oct 31, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Cross Campaign Metrics In Google Ads Overview Tab

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Promotions Adds Download Option

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google & Microsoft Earnings, Query Group Report, Disney Sitelink Hack, Reviews Disappearing & Ranking Volatility

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.