Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says Google Ads is not going away, in this AI world. Google's Robby Stein said traditional SEO overlaps mostly with AI Mode SEO. Google Ads has a new overview report for cross campaign metrics. Google Merchant Center promotions section has a download option. Bing is testing see more links in the image snippet carousel. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap. Finally, I should note that the Google search ranking volatility we covered a couple of days ago is still super heated and something must be going on.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews
Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, was interviewed on the Silicon Valley Girl channel by Marina Mogilko about AI Search at Google. And one of the questions she asked was on how to show up in these Google AI responses. Robby Stein essentially said there is a lot of overlap between normal SEO for web search but the key difference are the "the kinds of questions" people ask AI versus traditional search.
-
Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future
Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, was interviewed on the Silicon Valley Girl channel by Marina Mogilko about AI Search at Google. He explained how to do SEO for AI Mode and he was crystal clear that Google Ads is not going away with the release of these new AI features.
-
Cross Campaign Metrics In Google Ads Overview Tab
Google may have a new chart in the Google Ads overview tab named cross campaign metrics. It seems similar to the Cross-Media Reach Measurement but this is shown in the overview tab and not in that specific report.
-
Video: Google & Microsoft Earnings, Query Group Report, Disney Sitelink Hack, Reviews Disappearing & Ranking Volatility
This week, we covered more Google Search ranking volatility mid-week. Google Search Console launched query groups reports. Disney’s sitelinks in Google Search seemed to have been hacked. Google reminded us about...
-
Bing Tests Snippet Image Carousel With See More Link
Microsoft is testing a "see more" link within the Bing Search image carousel on search result snippets. Sometimes Microsoft will show an image carousel below a search result snippet, sometimes it will show product results and sometimes it won't show at all.
-
Google Merchant Center Promotions Adds Download Option
Google seems to have added a download option to the Google Merchant Center promotions section. when creating promotions in Google Merchant Center, the download button will be on the bottom right of the screen.
-
Google Halloween Decorations On Stan & Android Figurines
Google has put out the Halloween decorations this week, here are some photos of a couple Android figures and Stan the dinosaur all ready for the event.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Data point: My team at Google would run 3-5 experiments per week (so they were very well versed at it). Instrumentation problems caused issues with the results larger than the measured effect in about 20-30% of cases, Malte Ubl on X
- Looking for a last-minute DIY Halloween costume? May we suggest an original @Microsoft cult classic: Clippy! Find inspiration images and get tips and instructions using Copilot Search, Microsoft Bing Dev on X
- "When traffic isn’t traffic, yet you’re billed for that traffic." -> Have you received hosting overage notices over the past few months based on 'visits' that aren't human? You're not alone. After nearly two decades of blogging,, Glenn Gabe on X
- Ecommerce SEO Tip: if you work with a site that has an online store and physical locations, this is a no-brainer to have in place (many sites don't). Many stores use their GBP listings to load products manually using the 'edit prod, Brodie Clark on X
- I'm not aware of anything at the moment but checking into it., AdsLiaison on X
