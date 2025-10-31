Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, was interviewed on the Silicon Valley Girl channel by Marina Mogilko about AI Search at Google. He explained how to do SEO for AI Mode and he was crystal clear that Google Ads is not going away with the release of these new AI features.

Marina Mogilko from the channel asked Robby Stein, "Do you feel like Google Ads is going away in the future?"

Robby Stein from Google responded, "Don't see them going away." He then explained how ads are being tested in AI Mode and how they can be helpful.

I have never seen someone ask Google if Google Ads are going away because of AI Mode - so this felt new.

This came up at the 8:27 mark into the video, here is the embed:

Here is the transcript:

Marina Mogilko: Do you feel like Google Ads is going away in the future? Because as a business owner, we rely on them, right? They they drive traffic. Uh, and if they are going away, what should be our strategy?

Robby Stein: Don't see them going away. What people actually do, we're observing, is that the way people use Google search isn't really changing. It's it's really expanding is is what's happening. So, think about all the things you need in a given day. It's everything like you need a quick insurance quote. You need to file your taxes. You need to look up a kind of question about a local business question in your county. Like you're going to use Google and find that you need that information. But what's happened is that now you can do all these new things. So, you could take a picture of your shoes and say, "Hey, these are my shoes. What are other cool shoes like this?" And we could answer that now or help give you provide you context with that. Or you could ask about this really cool restaurant question. It can be five sentences about all your, you know, allergies, issues with this. I have this big group. I want to make sure it's got light. What can I book in advance? And you can put that into Google now, too. I think that's in in opportunity for in the future to be even more helpful for you, particularly in advertising context. And so we started some experiments on ads within AI mode and within Google AI experiences. But we're we've been really focused on building great consumer products first and foremost. But I think users are starting to see some ads experiments there too.

Marina Mogilko: Interesting. So, will I be able to like pay to get recommended like for AI to even consider my business?

Robby Stein: I mean, we don't think that there should be any barrier to people finding information. So, if there's information out there, it should be found. But I think what you'll find is that there could be new and novel ad formats that if you're, let's say, shopping or you're, you know, looking for, you know, you have a complex doing a house remodel, like there's all kinds of interesting services that could be helpful for you that if we had more information and you could articulate more what you needed. Hey, I have this kind of wood. These are the kind of contractors I have. This is my constraints. These are the price range. You could give even more fine-tuned recommendations or potential other services that you could consider or deals that could be more useful to you. Those are all things we're thinking about. Um, I'd say it's early days and finalizing kind of how ads might appear in these systems. But something that we're thinking about.

