Google Ads seems to be bringing the ability to do campaign level audience exclusions to Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. A new Data Exclusions feature is showing up for some advertisers under campaign settings.

This was spotted by Satoshi Ando on X, I found it via Dario Zannoni on LinkedIn who wrote, "This screenshot from Japan shows new controls to exclude remarketing lists from P-Max campaigns. The control are labelled "Data Exclusions" and are found in the campaign settings menu, right above the Third-party measurement option."

According to some, this feature can be activated if you reach out to your Google Ads rep and ask for it.

Here is a screenshot from Satoshi Ando:

Satoshi Ando wrote (translated):

In P-MAX campaign settings, enable the ability to exclude audience lists. This allows exclusion of audiences who have visited specific pages, such as existing customers, recent CV users, or recruitment pages. I'm curious about which one has better accuracy—"deliver only to new customers" or this exclusion method—but it might be safer to do both.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

