Google Maps Share Button Drops X For Reddit & Facebook

Dec 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps is updating its share buttons by removing the options to share on X and adding the options to share on Reddit and Facebook.

This was announced by Claudia Tomina on LinkedIn who wrote, "Google just rolled out a new Share option inside Google Maps… and yes, Reddit now has its own button and X is no longer there."

Here is a screenshot of the new version that Claudia shared:

Google Maps Share Options New

Here is what the current/old version looks like:

Google Maps Share Options

Claudia added, "For anyone working in GBP and local search, this is worth paying attention to. When Google adds a native share path to a platform, it’s a signal: they’re watching how people spread location-based content, and they’re expanding the channels that matter."

I am a bit surprised Google removed X but hey...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

