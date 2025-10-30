Google Merchant Center Next added new analytics data to the Promotions tab/section. This shows you two new analytics charts including "Your promotions at a glance" and "Performance in the last 28 days." These are summary cards to see how well your promotions are performing in Google Search.

This was spotted by SERP Alerts who posted about it on X and wrote:

GMC Next now has a new display for the 'promotions' tab. The new section has a 'your promotions at a glance' title that features the status of your promotions, along with a performance report preview for the promotions themselves. This report has gone through a few different iterations in recent months, with this looking like more of a final form.

Here is a screenshot of this:

