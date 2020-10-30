Search Buzz Video Recap: Apple Search Rumors Again, Microsoft Bing Indexing Issues & Google Search Update

This week was less about Google and more about Microsoft Bing and even Apple. The Financial Times wrote an article that says what we have been covering for a while, Apple is working on a search engine - but maybe now it is almost ready to go live? Microsoft Bing has been having their own indexing issues. Google Search Console’s coverage report is delayed again. Google’s request indexing tool being turned off is unrelated to the earlier indexing bugs. Google dished out Black Friday SEO e-commerce advice but one of the six tips requires the suspended requests indexing tool. Google said it doesn’t hurt to capitalize your HTML code. Google can’t really tell the difference between B2B and B2C sites. Google is testing colored bubble headers in search. Google is testing removing the “tools” button. Google Ads Report Editor got a face lift and new creatures. Google Ads added real time alerts and more. Google My Business is showing the progress of some contact requests. Google’s bug with local wait times seems fixed. A series of polls around do you trust SEO information is pretty revealing Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

