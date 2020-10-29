Google: E-Commerce Sites Should Use Unavailable Request Indexing Tool Prior To Black Friday

On Monday, Google lists a bunch of SEO tips for e-commerce sites to get ready for the upcoming Black Friday sales day. One of those tips is to use the request indexing tool, but that tool was temporarily suspended and we do not know when it will come back.

One of the six tips was "Get your page recrawled. After you've tested your structured data for validity, ask Google to recrawl your page to get your content updated more quickly." Google recently (like while I was writing this) added this to that section "Note: as of publication this tool is undergoing maintenance, but we hope to have it up-and-running again soon."

So we hope it is coming soon, really soon, because now is when these e-commerce sites are prepping their sites for this big day.

John Mueller of Google said there is time, no need to worry:

Possibly. But there's also still a lot of time until then to get a page crawled & indexed normally. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 28, 2020

I hope so! I suspect Google will expedite this now?

Forum discussion at Twitter.