Google My Business Progress Status Of Reinstatement Request

Ben Fisher spotted that Google is now testing in Google My Business a status indicator of where your reinstatement request is. So if contact Google My Business for something, if you go back to the form, it might show the status of that request.

Ben said Google added a contact flow and said "the implications of this could be amazing for those who are waiting on Google My Business reinstatements, general contacting of GMB for support, and those who wonder what has happened to a GMB spam redressal that was submitted."

Here is his screen shot (click to enlarge):

This probably can help Google reduce duplicate submissions and also help local businesses know their original request was received and being processed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.