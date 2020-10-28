Do SEOs Trust SEO Sources - Good Polls

Cyrus Shepard posted a series of excellent pools on Twitter with a nice number of responses. The polls asked various questions around if you trust various sources of information on SEO.

1) Most SEO information you're exposed to daily (social media, blogs, Google, private groups) is accurate and trustworthy: — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) October 26, 2020

2) SEOs you follow (social media, newsletters, conferences) are a trusted source of SEO information: — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) October 26, 2020

3) Google spokespeople are a trusted source of SEO information: — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) October 26, 2020

4) Industry blogs & news sites are a trusted source of SEO information: — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) October 26, 2020

5) Private Groups (Facebook, Slack, Email) are a trusted source of SEO information: — Cyrus (@CyrusShepard) October 26, 2020

We need more E-A-T in our industry. :)

