Do SEOs Trust SEO Sources - Good Polls

Oct 28, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Industry News
Cyrus Shepard posted a series of excellent pools on Twitter with a nice number of responses. The polls asked various questions around if you trust various sources of information on SEO.

(1) Most SEO information you're exposed to daily (social media, blogs, Google, private groups) is accurate and trustworthy:

(2) SEOs you follow (social media, newsletters, conferences) are a trusted source of SEO information:

(3) Google spokespeople are a trusted source of SEO information:

(4) Industry blogs & news sites are a trusted source of SEO information:

(5) Private Groups (Facebook, Slack, Email) are a trusted source of SEO information:

We need more E-A-T in our industry. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

