Google Ads Report Editor Data Selection Panel Update & More

Google Ads has updated the Report Editor to make it easier build reports and analyze your data within the this tool. Here is the list of changes made to the Google Ads Report Editor.

The panel is now on the right side of the report editor, giving you more space to work in your report.

Quickly find data fields for your report with a search function, and add or remove them with a drag and drop experience.

Chart icons have been added to help you visualize, pick, and configure the right chart for your report.

Here is a screen shot of this as a GIF in action:

Google also added new features to help you format, filter, and sort your report data. With conditional formatting, you can create rules to help you visualize your data–like changing a cell's background color when it contains a specific value. In addition, you can now filter and sort your data with new dropdown menus for each field.

Here is what that looks like:

Finally, Google said you can add new data fields into your report while the report is still loading.

Forum discussion at Twitter.