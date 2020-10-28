Google Ads Activates Real Time Alerts Feature & More

Google Ads added a few new features yesterday including real-time alerts, improvements to draft campaigns and easier access to make new campaigns and view disapprovals. The most exciting new feature is the real-time alerts.

Real time alerts

You can now configure to receive real-time alerts from Google Ads. Google said "if your campaign has any critical issues, you'll now receive an alert while setting it up. These are issues that could prevent your campaign from serving or running at its full potential, such as an invalid URL or location overlap." So if there is some conflict or issue, Google will notify you of that.

In addition Google will give you a summary of all alerts in the review step. Here is a screen shot:

Draft Campaigns

Google said it is now easier to pick up where you left off with your campaign set up. Google explained "draft campaigns will now save your progress automatically, making it easier to pick up where you left off." The example give by Google is that when you are building a campaign and need additional input on your budget. Now, you can save your draft campaign and circle back with your team. Once you have an approved budget, you can resume your work and publish the campaign. Return to your draft campaign by visiting the Campaign page, or find it on the Overview page.

Faster Creating Campaigns & Viewing Disapproved Ads

Finally, Google also improved the process of creating campaigns and viewing disapproved ads. Google said "You can now create a new campaign from the Overview page to help you build campaigns faster. Once you finish creating your campaign, you can then see if your ad has been disapproved on the Overview page. This can help you understand why the ad was disapproved, appeal the decision, and edit the ad directly."

These updates are currently available for Search campaigns and will expand to other campaign types in the coming months.

