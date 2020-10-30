Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2020

Oct 30, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Apple Search Rumors Again, Microsoft Bing Indexing Issues & Google Search Update
    This week was less about Google and more about Microsoft Bing and even Apple. The Financial Times wrote an article that says what we have been covering for a while, Apple is working on a search engine - but maybe now it is almost ready to go live...
  • Google Search Algorithm Update On October 28th?
    There is some chatter and some signs that there may have been a disturbance to the Google search ranking algorithm on October 28th. The chatter is not as high as a core update or a large update but both the chatter is higher than normal and there are some tools that show there may have been an update a couple of days ago.
  • Search Revenues: Google 14% Increase & Microsoft Bing 10% Decrease
    Microsoft (Bing) reported earnings on October 27th and Alphabet (Google) reported earnings on on October 29th. Microsoft said that its earnings on search, i.e. Bing, saw a 10% decrease year-over-year. Alphabet (Google) said its revenue was up 14% year-over-year.
  • Google Ads Report Editor Data Selection Panel Update & More
    Google Ads has updated the Report Editor to make it easier build reports and analyze your data within the this tool. Here is the list of changes made to the Google Ads Report Editor.
  • Google Halloween Doodle: Momo The Cat Adventures
    Halloween this year should be interesting, I suspect - not that I ever celebrated or did anything for Halloween (no joke). But I always enjoy the logos and themes from the search engines including the Google Doodles. The Google Doodle this year for Halloween features Momo the cat and friends with underwater adventures.
  • Google Ignores Capitalization In HTML
    When you hand type HTML code, which I do in all these blog posts - yes, I am using something really old school but I like the control - sometimes you have typos in your HTML code. The most common typo I have is doing an a href tag but the A I capitalization because I need to press shift to trigger a < tag and right after that comes the A.
  • Can Google Search Differentiate B2B vs B2C Web Sites?
    John Mueller of Google was asked if Google Search understand the difference between B2B and B2C web sites? John responded that no, not really, he said "we don't have a direct understanding of the difference. They're essentially webpages, if they can rank for the same queries, they might."
  • Adorable First Day At Google Sign From Noogler & Family
    So Emily Hossellman just started her new job at Google, during the pandemic, as a Product Marketing Lead at Google. She posed, with her two girls, holding signs "first day at Google 10/19/20."

