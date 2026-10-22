Google Ads New Translation Tool

Oct 22, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Languages Hero

Google Ads is now rolling out the Translation tool within the advertiser console. This allows advertisers to "Translate your campaigns to reach global customers and boost your conversions," Google wrote.

I think this is part of the new help document we covered on localization tool for Search campaigns but I can be wrong.

Jyll Saskin Gales, I believe, first posted about this on LinkedIn saying, "New menu alert in Google Ads: Translation." "You can now translate your campaigns within the Google Ads interface. It's pretty simple! Go to Tools > Translation to get started," she added.

Here is a screenshot of the tool:

Google Ads Translation Tool

It says, "Translate with Google Al: Translate your campaigns to reach global customers and boost your conversions."

Jyll explained that you can use this tool to translate the following:

  • Text assets: headlines, descriptions, sitelinks, callouts
  • Targeting: keywords
  • Images: AI will replace the on-image text, and add the translated text as additional assets
  • Landing pages: manually upload your URLs or install a JavaScript snippet on your site

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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