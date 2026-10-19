ChatGPT Ads New Ad Formats, Updated Conversion Page, Performance Emails...

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Chat Boxes

OpenAI announced a number of product updates to ChatGPT Ads late Friday. These updates include new visual ad formats, a redesigned conversions page, performance emails, new measurement partners and a bug reporting / product feedback system.

Google sent me and other advertisers an email with the updates that goes through these updates. I'll attach the email below.

The new visual formats include:

  • New visual ad formats
  • Exploring wider cards
  • Larger images on desktop
  • More prominent, full-width images on mobile
  • Soon, a new multi-image visual format

OpenAI said these "tests use existing campaigns and creative, with no action required from advertisers."

OpenAI also redesigned its conversions page: Conversion activity and conversion event quality recommendations are now available at a glance in Ads Manager within Conversions. The new overview stays visible across the Conversions tabs and brings together event volume and trends, the share of active campaigns optimizing for conversions, and active warnings linked to the Diagnostics tab.

A new weekly performance emails: Advertisers with active campaigns now receive a weekly summary of account performance, including week-over-week changes and a link to view full results in Ads Manager.

There are now more measurement partners: OpenAI expanded its measurement ecosystem with partners including Northbeam, DV Rockerbox, and INCRMNTAL, plus mobile measurement partners Kochava, Tenjin, and Airbridge. Explore setup guides for measurement partners and mobile measurement partners.

And now you can share feedback directly in Ads Manager: You can now report bugs or share product feedback from the Ads Manager account menu in the bottom left corner. Select Bug report or Product feedback to tell us about an issue or suggest an improvement.

Here is the email:

Chatgpt Ads Update Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Mode Citations With Preferred Source Preferences

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:21 am
ChatGPT Ads

ChatGPT Ads New Ad Formats, Updated Conversion Page, Performance Emails...

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To No Longer Show Featured Professionals, Headshots Are Optional

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2026

Oct 16, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Poisoning Tracking Tools, Google AI Results Updates, Discover To Change, Google Ads, ChatGPT & SEO

Oct 16, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility & Chatter Spike Today

Oct 16, 2026 - 7:55 am
Previous Story: Google Ads To No Longer Show Featured Professionals, Headshots Are Optional
Next Story: Google AI Mode Citations With Preferred Source Preferences

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.