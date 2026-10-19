OpenAI announced a number of product updates to ChatGPT Ads late Friday. These updates include new visual ad formats, a redesigned conversions page, performance emails, new measurement partners and a bug reporting / product feedback system.

Google sent me and other advertisers an email with the updates that goes through these updates. I'll attach the email below.

The new visual formats include:

New visual ad formats

Exploring wider cards

Larger images on desktop

More prominent, full-width images on mobile

Soon, a new multi-image visual format

OpenAI said these "tests use existing campaigns and creative, with no action required from advertisers."

OpenAI also redesigned its conversions page: Conversion activity and conversion event quality recommendations are now available at a glance in Ads Manager within Conversions. The new overview stays visible across the Conversions tabs and brings together event volume and trends, the share of active campaigns optimizing for conversions, and active warnings linked to the Diagnostics tab.

A new weekly performance emails: Advertisers with active campaigns now receive a weekly summary of account performance, including week-over-week changes and a link to view full results in Ads Manager.

There are now more measurement partners: OpenAI expanded its measurement ecosystem with partners including Northbeam, DV Rockerbox, and INCRMNTAL, plus mobile measurement partners Kochava, Tenjin, and Airbridge. Explore setup guides for measurement partners and mobile measurement partners.

And now you can share feedback directly in Ads Manager: You can now report bugs or share product feedback from the Ads Manager account menu in the bottom left corner. Select Bug report or Product feedback to tell us about an issue or suggest an improvement.

Here is the email:

Forum discussion at X.