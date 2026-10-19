Is It New? AI Scan Tool

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Green Scan Pages

Here is something new for you - the Is it new? AI scan tool. It is a feature I thought would be neat to build, where instead of you reaching out to me to see if this or that is a new Google, Bing, etc search feature, you can upload a screenshot, add some descriptive text and then have the AI figure out if it is new.

You can access the tool at seroundtable.com/is-it-new and give it a try.

I had to add a "paywall" of sorts to it, because it is not cheap to run (about 7 cents per run). So I don't want bots running it over and over again. So the paywall is you enter your email and get a code, which also signs you up to my email newsletter (you can unsubscribe whenever you want).

I was joking around with the RustyBrick team about this idea and two of the RB developers were like, sure we can build that. So I said, go ahead. More on how it works on the backend later but here is how the frontend works.

You upload a screenshot, add a description, and you can even highlight the portion of the screenshot that you want to know about. Kind of like Google circle to search...

Is It New Screenshot 1

Then the AI will read the image, classify it and determine what to match on:

Is It New Reading2

It will then scan all the non-hero images in my stories from the past 23 years and see if any match:

Is It New Compare3

We ran a process where AI went through all the images on this site, built an index of those images, to make the matching a bit faster and a lot cheaper going forward. This actually runs daily for new stories to be added to the index.

Then it will find the results that match best:

Is It New Share Review 4

You can even use a form to send me your findings, so I can manually review it:

Is It New Share Finding5

On the backend, I store all the images uploaded so I can debug it. We actually run several AI models and I can toggle between them to see what works best. We did a few weeks of testing and the truth is, I can continue to tweak and improve it, but I wanted to get it out in the real world to see how you all use it and what needs to be tweaked.

It is not perfect but it is a pretty cool concept.

Let me know your thoughts - and yes, I limited how many scans you can do per day. And if too many of you use it in a day, it is also capped and will give you a notice.

For a bit more technical view, see the RustyBrick post.

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