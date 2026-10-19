Google Ads To No Longer Show Featured Professionals, Headshots Are Optional

Oct 19, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Local Hero

Google Ads posted a message to Local Service Ads advertisers saying that featured professionals will no longer show on your ads, and headshots will be optional and won't impact ad serving.

Anthony Higman spotted the notice in his Google Ads account and posted a screenshot of this notice on X, it says:

Starting in October, featured professionals will no longer show on your ads. Headshot is optional and won't affect ad serving. The rest of your ad, including photos, reviews, and more, won't change.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Featured Professionals

Anthony wrote, "WHOA. Big LSA change for lawyers. Starting in October featured professionals will no longer show on your ads. Headshot is optional and wont affect ad serving. I knew they were doing something wonky with photos here. it started in the beginning of this month. I bet they just link GBP photos to it then lol."

Google had/has a place where you can add your professionals, like your lawyers, to your firm and it could feature a professional. That feature seems to have been removed.

But the headshots being optional is something Anthony spotted a couple weeks back, he posted that one on LinkedIn with this screenshot showing some lawyer listings without the headshots:

Google Ads Headshots

The learn more in the notice above goes to this help document, but I don't see anything specific about the notice above in that document - maybe it wasn't updated yet? I am tracking it...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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