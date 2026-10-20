OpenAI sent out emails to advertisers, including me, telling me they have automatically enabled creative enhancements for my ChatGPT Ads. The email says this is starting on October 30, 2026 and I can opt out of creative enhancements or change your settings at any time in Ads Manager.

OpenAI explains that creative enhancements are designed to make your ads more relevant to the conversation and user interests, helping to improve performance while reducing work to create multiple versions. OpenAI will use your existing ad and landing-page content to adapt your message. Enhancements can include new or updated headlines and descriptions, image resizing, destination-URL optimization, and translation into other languages.

The email says:

Starting Friday, October 30, 2026, we’ll enable creative enhancements for your new and existing self-serve campaigns. Creative enhancements make your ads more relevant to the conversation and/or user interests, helping improve performance, while reducing the work of creating multiple versions. We use your existing ad and landing-page content to adapt the way your message is expressed. Enhancements can include new or updated headlines and descriptions, image resizing, destination-URL optimization, and translation into other languages. When enabled, these ads can run automatically without requiring you to review or approve each version. You can opt out of creative enhancements before October 30, 2026 or change your settings at any time in Ads Manager. We’ll preserve your existing account and campaign-level opt-outs, and campaign-specific settings will take priority over account defaults.

Here is the setting that you can access in your ad accounts setting section, you can see it is toggled on for me:

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Creative enhancements can take into consideration the context of the conversation or user interests, your existing ad and content from the ad’s landing page. OpenAI may adjust your headlines and descriptions, resize images, optimize destination URLs, or translate ad text to make your ads more relevant. Variations may be prepared in advance or created in real time based on the conversation. When enabled, these ads can run automatically without requiring you to review or approve each version.

Here is what can change:

Headlines and descriptions: OpenAI may create new or updated text to connect your offering to the conversation or user interests.

Language: OpenAI may translate your ad text into another language.

Images: Images may be resized to fit the ad format.

Destination URLs: The destination URL may be optimized to direct people to a relevant page on your website.

For more details, see this hep document.

Here is some feedback from PPCers:

@AnthonyHigman Yikes. We ended up pausing our ChatGPT ads test due to poor lead quality and now I'm glad we did. Not cool — Melissa Mackey (@Mel66) October 20, 2026

I Want To Re-Iterate, If An Ad Platform Is Framing Something As "Less Work For You" You Can Pretty Much GUARANTEE What They Really Mean Is : We Are Scamming You By Serving More Of Your Ads On Things You Dont Want To Show Up For. TRUST ME WHEN I SAY That Open Ai Does Not Give A Single F**K About Saving You Time Or Work. Not ONE F**K. — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 20, 2026

Forum discussion at X.