Google seems to be testing or rolling out AI-generated summaries within AI Overviews citation cards. So the cards on the right (or bottom) of the AI Overviews within Google Search can now show AI summary snippets/descriptions.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted about this on X and wrote, "I hadn't noticed Google's AI overviews summarising content in the citations like this before. The text doesn't appear exactly like this on the page – it is being summarised based on the information that Google thinks is most relevant to the query."

Here is his screenshot:

I see it as well for some of my test queries - not all:

We got the AI, generating more AI, for more AI...

Forum discussion at X.