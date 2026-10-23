Google AI Overview Citation Cards With AI-Generated Summary Snippets

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Floating Chat Boxes

Google seems to be testing or rolling out AI-generated summaries within AI Overviews citation cards. So the cards on the right (or bottom) of the AI Overviews within Google Search can now show AI summary snippets/descriptions.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted about this on X and wrote, "I hadn't noticed Google's AI overviews summarising content in the citations like this before. The text doesn't appear exactly like this on the page – it is being summarised based on the information that Google thinks is most relevant to the query."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Overview Snippet Summaries2

I see it as well for some of my test queries - not all:

Google Ai Overview Snippet Summaries

We got the AI, generating more AI, for more AI...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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