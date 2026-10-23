Google Ads is testing a scrolling marquee on some of the sponsored results within Google Search. Google will load in the reviews/ratings, number of visits and a visit site link in one of these tests. In the other test, Google underlines the domain name in the ad snippet.

This was spotted by Alex Greenland who posted some videos of it in action on X, he wrote, "Seeing new experiments being trialed in Google Ads display formats today. A scrolling marquee and an animated underline of the domain chip." He added that he is seeing this for "about 5% of searches" he is conducting.

Here is a GIF of the first test - the reviews/ratings, number of visits and a visit site link:

Here is the second test - underlining the domain name in the ad:

Here are his raw videos:

In focus: https://t.co/7QQMsSCS7u — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) October 22, 2026

Interesting Google test, don't you think? I think this is new, but something is itching at me that it is not new but I can't find my coverage of it.

Forum discussion at X.