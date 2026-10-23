Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews is testing AI-generated summary snippets. Google Search does not support JPEG XL image format. Google Business Profiles is testing a completely revamped performance report section. Google is also rolling out, slowly, Google Business Home for Business Profiles. Google Ads is testing a scrolling marquee on some of the sponsored results within Google Search. Google Ads has added a new "Sourced videos" on/off toggle setting to the asset optimization section. Google updated its AdSense Video inventory restrictions policy to remove the placement requirement and the scroll-to-sticky requirements yesterday, October 22nd. Yes, the Google Universal Cart is live in the US. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap on zero sleep - have fun with that.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Most readers label Google Gemini a 'downgrade' versus Assistant, Android Authority

PPC

Search Features

Google Search quietly removes a useful AI Mode feature, Android Authority

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.