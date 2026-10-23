Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2026

Oct 23, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews is testing AI-generated summary snippets. Google Search does not support JPEG XL image format. Google Business Profiles is testing a completely revamped performance report section. Google is also rolling out, slowly, Google Business Home for Business Profiles. Google Ads is testing a scrolling marquee on some of the sponsored results within Google Search. Google Ads has added a new "Sourced videos" on/off toggle setting to the asset optimization section. Google updated its AdSense Video inventory restrictions policy to remove the placement requirement and the scroll-to-sticky requirements yesterday, October 22nd. Yes, the Google Universal Cart is live in the US. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap on zero sleep - have fun with that.

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Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2026

Oct 23, 2026 - 10:00 am
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Chatter, PHP Exploit, AI SEO Worthwhile, Google Local, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads & More

Oct 23, 2026 - 8:01 am
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Google AI Overview Citation Cards With AI-Generated Summary Snippets

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

JPEG XL Image Format Not Supported By Google Images & Google Discover

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Tests New Advanced Performance Reports

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Universal Cart In Search Is Live, Yep

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:21 am
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