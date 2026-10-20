Google Ads Expands Financial Services Verification To US & Canada

Oct 20, 2026 - 11:20 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Bank

Google has announced it is expanding its Google Ads Financial Services Verification requirements to the United States and Canada. Google is working with the American Bankers Association and Canadian Bankers Association for this.

Google first started financial services verification in 2022 and then expanded it to Europe earlier this year. Now, Google is expanding this requirement in the United States and Canada.

Google wrote, "Building on safeguards that already cover 2 billion internet users globally, we’re bringing our Financial Services Verification program to the U.S. and Canada in early 2027."

Google added that it is working in the U.S. with the American Bankers Association to use their dedicated registry to verify authorized banks before ads can run. In Canada, Google is "engaging closely with the Canadian Bankers Association as we prepare for our rollout."

Google added, "Because regulations differ across borders, we’re adapting our approach for each country through a phased implementation, protecting consumers while ensuring legitimate institutions can reach the people they serve. This work complements broader efforts like the Global Signal Exchange, where we share information across tech, finance, and law enforcement to stop fraud."

Google said before its planned rollout in early 2027, Google will provide country-specific information for advertisers, including accepted registries, required credentials and onboarding instructions. Once verification opens, advertisers will be notified if and when they need to complete the process, ensuring businesses have the guidance they need to comply before policy enforcement begins. And yes, we will keep track of the Google Ads policy documents to let you know when they are live.

Here is the full list of regions that require Financial Services Verification in Google Ads.

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