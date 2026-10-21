Google Ads New: Save & Test Asset Group Changes

Oct 21, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads is possibly rolling out a new asset group A/B test toggle named "Save and test asset group changes." This lets you measure the impact of changing headlines, descriptions, images and videos.

The setting reads, "Measure the performance impact of changes to your headlines, descriptions, images and videos. You won't be able to make changes to your asset group while the experiment is running."

Then you can toggle on or off the "Save asset group changes as an A/B test."

This was spotted by Joey Bidner who posted this screenshot on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Save Test Asset Group Changes

Joey Bidner wrote:

pretty neat asset group A/B test toggle in my asset group. Kinda cool if you wanted to test 2 differant angles of messaging for the same service/product category, assuming you have a FULL set of alternative creative. unique headlines, images and descriptions.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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