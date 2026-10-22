Google Ads is rolling out three updates to customer lifecycle goals to help advertisers before the holidays. These three updates include (1) expanding high value mode to Shopping Campaigns, (2) expanding customer retention goals and (3) new percentage multipliers.

Google said these will help with your engagement strategy and align it better with your business objectives. This gives advertisers "more precise ways to express how campaigns should acquire and re-engage customers across Performance Max, Shopping, Search, Demand Gen campaigns," Google wrote.

Expanding high value mode to Shopping Campaigns

Now rolling out is a new Customer High Value Mode that helps advertisers "find your next best new customer." Google is extending this feature, which it launched earlier now to Shopping campaigns. In short, High value mode is rolling out this month in Shopping Campaigns.

Expanding Customer Retention Goals

Google is making retention goals available more broadly across campaigns. Customer Retention Goals are rolling out this month for Performance Max, Search and Shopping campaigns.

Google said this helps with:

To win back those disengaged customers who have fallen off the radar, use Re-engagement Mode. It allows your campaigns to prioritize customers that haven't placed an order in a while, while still running your ads for your main target audience.

And finally, to focus your campaigns on these goals, Retention Only Mode lets you run campaigns that are fully dedicated to customer retention, only reaching the key segments of your customer base that you specify.

Here is a video:

Percentage Multipliers

Advertisers can now scale bids proportionally based on potential cart size. "This makes it simple to bid dynamically for big cart purchases as they would for a smaller cart purchase," Google wrote.

Percentage multipliers will be rolling out this month for Search, Shopping, Performance Max, and Demand Gen in both Google Ads and SA360.

Here is the example given by Google:

This lets your bids scale naturally with the size of the customer's shopping cart. For example, Elea's jewelry shop sets a 20% (1.2x) boost; their bids will scale proportionately, giving them the flexibility to bid just as aggressively for a $500 cart as they would for a $50 cart. It's a simple way to ensure they bid high enough to land new customers at all order sizes.

Here is the UI for this setting in Google Ads:

Google also has this chart that shows when to use which feature:

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