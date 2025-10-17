For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week we covered the new Google Ads label, which Google says improves navigation but in my opinion, is a deceptive way to get searchers to click on those ads. Google Goldmine leaked as a search content ranking system. Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute. Google’s Robby Stein spoke about AI not replacing search, AI within Search, SEO and more. Liz Reid, Google’s head of Search was interviewed on similar topics by the Wall Street Journal. Google’s people also ask is using AI a lot more often now. Google will use push notification to drive queries on AI Mode. Google local results, in some cases, drop the call button. Google Search now supports Nano Banana. Google is hiring a Google Discover engineer for UGC content. Google Ads has a new optimization insights recommendations. Google Ads released version 22 of the API. Google Merchant Center now supports physical good subscriptions. Google Ads updated its prescription drug terms policy. Google Merchant Center clarified its misrepresentation policies. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

