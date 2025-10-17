Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Deceptive Hide Ads Interface, Google Goldmine, Bing data-nosnippet & More

This week we covered the new Google Ads label, which Google says improves navigation but in my opinion, is a deceptive way to get searchers to click on those ads. Google Goldmine leaked as a search content ranking system. Bing now supports the data-nosnippet HTML attribute. Google’s Robby Stein spoke about AI not replacing search, AI within Search, SEO and more. Liz Reid, Google’s head of Search was interviewed on similar topics by the Wall Street Journal. Google’s people also ask is using AI a lot more often now. Google will use push notification to drive queries on AI Mode. Google local results, in some cases, drop the call button. Google Search now supports Nano Banana. Google is hiring a Google Discover engineer for UGC content. Google Ads has a new optimization insights recommendations. Google Ads released version 22 of the API. Google Merchant Center now supports physical good subscriptions. Google Ads updated its prescription drug terms policy. Google Merchant Center clarified its misrepresentation policies. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Thank you to our sponsor, Yahoo Search. Yahoo knows the way people are searching is changing – and as one of the top search engines in the US, with hundreds of millions of users, Yahoo Search is constantly evolving to deliver a simplified, innovative, and helpful search experience. Yahoo Search gives you quick, AI-powered summaries, plus AI chat when you want to dive deeper. Whether it's news, finance, sports, shopping or instant answers, get connected to what you need.

