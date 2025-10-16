AI-Generated Google People Also Ask Almost Doubles In 3 Months

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robots Asking Questions

New data from AlsoAsked put AI-generated people also ask in Google Search at 38%. These are people also ask responses labeled as AI generated and that number jumped from 17.8% just a few months ago.

Mark Williams-Cook posted the data on LinkedIn and wrote, "New data from AlsoAsked shows Google is aggressively increasing the number of AIOs in People Also Asked questions, with it over doubling in three months from 18% to 38% of English queries."

Here is his chart:

Google People Also Asked Ai Generated Data

I suspect this trend will continue to climb as Google becomes more and more confident in its AI responses.

Is this a good thing? It depends on who you ask.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2025

Oct 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing SEO

Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

AI-Generated Google People Also Ask Almost Doubles In 3 Months

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Nano Banana Comes To Google Search Via Google Lens

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 22 Now Available

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Read Aloud User Agent Updates Which Services Use It

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Nano Banana Comes To Google Search Via Google Lens
Next Story: Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.