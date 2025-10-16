New data from AlsoAsked put AI-generated people also ask in Google Search at 38%. These are people also ask responses labeled as AI generated and that number jumped from 17.8% just a few months ago.

Mark Williams-Cook posted the data on LinkedIn and wrote, "New data from AlsoAsked shows Google is aggressively increasing the number of AIOs in People Also Asked questions, with it over doubling in three months from 18% to 38% of English queries."

Here is his chart:

I suspect this trend will continue to climb as Google becomes more and more confident in its AI responses.

Is this a good thing? It depends on who you ask.

