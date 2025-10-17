Google Ads will be updating the Google Ads Healthcare and Medicines policy to reflect the changes it will require to the approach to advertiser use of prescription drug terms.

Enforcement of these changes begins October 29, 2025.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason, clarified on X:

To clarify, our approach to keyword targeting in this area remains the same. The shift in the policy permits ads that use prescription drug terms in ad text and landing pages for non-promotional purposes (like public health announcements or academic publications). Our policy has long required certification for keyword targeting. The new update does not change this requirement.

Google said, when the policy launches this month, the Restricted Drug Terms policy page will be updated with the following language:

Restricted Drug Terms: Google restricts the use of prescription drug terms in ads, landing pages, and keywords. Depending on location, you may be able to use these terms for the purpose of promoting prescription drugs. For examples of content monitored under this policy, see this non-exhaustive list of prescription drugs and active ingredients.

Google restricts the use of prescription drug terms in ads, landing pages, and keywords. Depending on location, you may be able to use these terms for the purpose of promoting prescription drugs. For examples of content monitored under this policy, see this non-exhaustive list of prescription drugs and active ingredients. Campaigns targeting Canada, New Zealand, or United States: You may use prescription drug terms for promotional purposes, in accordance with local laws and regulations. This includes content promoting the branding, use, sale, and distribution of prescription drugs. While you don’t need to be certified in order to use prescription drug terms in ads and landing pages, you must be certified in order to keyword-target these terms. Certification is also required for certain business types, like online pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

You may use prescription drug terms for promotional purposes, in accordance with local laws and regulations. This includes content promoting the branding, use, sale, and distribution of prescription drugs. While you don’t need to be certified in order to use prescription drug terms in ads and landing pages, you must be certified in order to keyword-target these terms. Certification is also required for certain business types, like online pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Campaigns targeting locations except Canada, New Zealand, and United States: You may not use prescription drug terms for promotional purposes. Non-promotional use of prescription drug terms, such as in regulatory warnings, legal notices, public health and safety campaigns, and academic publications, is permitted. Certain businesses, such as online pharmacies and telemedicine providers, may keyword-target prescription drug terms with certification.

