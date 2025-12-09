Study: Google Ads AI Max "Broad-Matchifies" Exact Match & Phrase Match

Dec 9, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Matches

With Google Ads releasing AI Max globally back in September, more and more advertisers are trying it out. While some of the early data can show it underperforms, some are seeing success by using it for specific applications. That being said, one recent study showed that using AI Max helps broaden your work with exact match and phrase match keywords.

Mike Ryan posted on LinkedIn that AI Max, "effectively "broad-matchifies" exact match and phrase match keywords."

He looked at one million AI Max impressions in his Google Ads campaigns and said, "My hypothesis here is that advertisers often use exact match keywords for their own brand terms, and then AI Max comes along and says "Aha! This other term is broadly related!" Yet, that other term is categorically different: it's a competing brand."

He shared this chart showing how Al Max matches to the following keyword match types:

Google Ads Ai Max Broad Matchifies

He wrote:

You can really see this come to life in the chart below, where exact match and phrase both get broadened by AI max, whilst broad match isn't affected at all – because it's already broad. This also aligns with Google's statements that campaigns & accounts which rely heavily on exact match will see the strongest volume uplift. AI Max search term matching is rather starved of opportunity to find new impressions if broad match is the dominant targeting model.

He also dug in more and explained:

I also looked at the range of typical outcomes. Here I learned that exact match expansions usually accounts for between 27% and 89% of AI Max match type impressions. The 80% average below skews a bit high in that range, but ultimately the results observed in any given campaign will depend on the specific keyword match strategy and keyword volumes.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Updates Docs: We Do Smaller Core Updates Without Announcements

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Offline Conversion Uploads Bug Being Worked On
Next Story: Google: Ads Are Not Coming To The Gemini App

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.