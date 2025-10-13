Google Local Results Without Call Button - Web Guide Or Bug?

Broken Google Phone

Over the past few days, the local SEO community is pretty upset that Google appears to be testing removing the call button from the local results. I am not sure if this is a bug or part of the design of the new Web Guide interface that more people are seeing. Either way, I do think this must be an oversight and the call button should be added back, I would hope.

This was originally posted by Jason Hennessey on Facebook, which then Darren Shaw posted on LinkedIn and it caused a bit response. Darren quoted Jason who wrote, "If you’ve noticed a drop in calls from your Google Business Profile, it could be because Google is currently testing the removal of the call button from organic listings while keeping it active for paid placements."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Web Guide Local No Call Button

I do think this is the Web Guide user interface, but I can be wrong. This is what I see:

Google Local Call Button

Here is a side-by-side to compare:

Google Local Call Button Side By Side

I don't know for sure, but I suspect this is an oversight in the new Web Guide interface and Google needs to add that call button to this interface.

Gagan Ghotra also spotted this interface, and has a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

