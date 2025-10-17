Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policies to now allow for the sale of physical goods subscriptions. Google said this "will be available to all eligible Shopping ad merchants in the United States."

This will allow retailers to sell physical goods on a recurring basis; like book subscriptions, apparel, etc. Google wrote, "This update allows you to sell physical goods on a recurring basis, giving you more flexibility in your business models and offering your customers more convenient ways to shop."

Google added, "This policy update formally allows physical goods subscriptions in the following categories: Apparel and accessories, coffee, healthcare (excluding prescription drugs), home and garden, personal care, pet supplies, prepared foods, and toys."

Technically for merchants to use this, they need to update their product feed with the subscription cost [subscription_cost] attribute and its associated subattributes: Period [period] (week [week], month [month], or year [year]), period length [period_length], and amount [amount]. Note that our systems support only one subscription price per landing page, and sales or discounts on subscriptions aren’t supported yet.

Forum discussion at X.