Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2025

Dec 9, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

A Google core update is still in the works and should be rolled out soon. Google Search Console launched weekly and monthly views for more granular data. OpenAI updated its ChatGPT bots and crawlers. Google won't be bringing ads to the Gemini app, Google executive wrote. New study on Google Ads AI Max talks about "Broad-Matchifies." Google updated the Business Profiles verification issue form. Google Ads Advisor can reference external, non-Google sources.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Still Working On New Core Update; Update Should Be Soon
    Google's John Mueller said at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich today that Google is still working on the next core update. This update should be out soon, but it is unclear if it will happen in the next couple of days or after the holiday season.
  • Google Search Console Adds Weekly & Monthly Views Granular Data
    Google announced today at the Search Central Live event in Zurich that Search Console is rolling out more granular data. Google launched weekly and monthly views in Search Console for performance reports.
  • OpenAI Updates Its ChatGPT Crawler: OAI-SearchBot
    OpenAI has updated its spider/crawler it uses for ChatGPT, OAI-SearchBot. The AI company updated the description and details of the crawler information removing that it is used for links and to train OpenAI's generative AI foundation models.
  • Google: Ads Are Not Coming To The Gemini App
    Google's Vice President, Global Ads at Google, Dan Taylor, said that there are no plans to bring ads to the Gemini app. This comes after AdWeek reported based on sources that ads will be coming to Gemini in 2026.
  • Study: Google Ads AI Max "Broad-Matchifies" Exact Match & Phrase Match
    With Google Ads releasing AI Max globally back in September, more and more advertisers are trying it out. While some of the early data can show it underperforms, some are seeing success by using it for specific applications. That being...
  • Google Ads Offline Conversion Uploads Bug Being Worked On
    Google has a bug with the Google Ads offline conversion uploads feature. Much, but not all, of the offline conversion data you upload is not being added to Google Ads. This obviously makes the reporting look off and bad for your ad campaigns.
  • Google Ads Advisor References External Sources
    Google rolled out Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor a few weeks ago and did you know that it can reference and cite third-party external sources, outside of just Google's own help documentation? Well, it does.
  • Winter Clothing Drive At Google NYC
    Google held the annual winter clothing drive by Dudes For Dads at its New York City office the other week. They said, "This year, we were able to double the essential supplies going to Bowery Mission.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Updates

Google Updates Docs: We Do Smaller Core Updates Without Announcements

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right

Dec 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Still Working On New Core Update; Update Should Be Soon
Next Story: YouTube Panda Bear At Google France

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.