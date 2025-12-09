Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A Google core update is still in the works and should be rolled out soon. Google Search Console launched weekly and monthly views for more granular data. OpenAI updated its ChatGPT bots and crawlers. Google won't be bringing ads to the Gemini app, Google executive wrote. New study on Google Ads AI Max talks about "Broad-Matchifies." Google updated the Business Profiles verification issue form. Google Ads Advisor can reference external, non-Google sources.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Still Working On New Core Update; Update Should Be Soon
Google's John Mueller said at the Google Search Central Live event in Zurich today that Google is still working on the next core update. This update should be out soon, but it is unclear if it will happen in the next couple of days or after the holiday season.
-
Google Search Console Adds Weekly & Monthly Views Granular Data
Google announced today at the Search Central Live event in Zurich that Search Console is rolling out more granular data. Google launched weekly and monthly views in Search Console for performance reports.
-
OpenAI Updates Its ChatGPT Crawler: OAI-SearchBot
OpenAI has updated its spider/crawler it uses for ChatGPT, OAI-SearchBot. The AI company updated the description and details of the crawler information removing that it is used for links and to train OpenAI's generative AI foundation models.
-
Google: Ads Are Not Coming To The Gemini App
Google's Vice President, Global Ads at Google, Dan Taylor, said that there are no plans to bring ads to the Gemini app. This comes after AdWeek reported based on sources that ads will be coming to Gemini in 2026.
-
Study: Google Ads AI Max "Broad-Matchifies" Exact Match & Phrase Match
With Google Ads releasing AI Max globally back in September, more and more advertisers are trying it out. While some of the early data can show it underperforms, some are seeing success by using it for specific applications. That being...
-
Google Ads Offline Conversion Uploads Bug Being Worked On
Google has a bug with the Google Ads offline conversion uploads feature. Much, but not all, of the offline conversion data you upload is not being added to Google Ads. This obviously makes the reporting look off and bad for your ad campaigns.
-
Google Ads Advisor References External Sources
Google rolled out Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor a few weeks ago and did you know that it can reference and cite third-party external sources, outside of just Google's own help documentation? Well, it does.
-
Winter Clothing Drive At Google NYC
Google held the annual winter clothing drive by Dudes For Dads at its New York City office the other week. They said, "This year, we were able to double the essential supplies going to Bowery Mission.
Other Great Search Threads:
- "Key ingredients" in recipe search feature taking to AI Mode, Gagan Ghotra on X
- AI sessions are more conversational and personalized than traditional search. ChatGPT prompts average 60 words, which are far longer than Google’s 3.4, reflecting how users add context and preferences for tailored responses., Similarweb on X
- Google Maps StreetView API + Nano Banana for making any location feel festive! Pictured below: the @Google offices in San Francisco (am now feeling serious FOMO RE: lack of twinkly lights and wreaths). And reall, Paige Bailey on X
- This week I'll be joining Microsoft Advertising/Microsoft AI PMMs for an off-site to brainstorm on how we can serve our customers better, innovate in more meaningful ways, and collaborate on cross-department initiatives., Navah Hopkins on LinkedIn
- Grokipedia is growing in Google Search. Now up to 650K urls indexed. And I'm seeing it rank in a number of knowledge panels (including for people). Very interesting. Will be interesting to follow., Glenn Gabe on X
- Ranking of leading Gen AI websites in the list of top-visited sites, November 2025: #5 ChatGPT (no change from October) #26 Gemini (+4) #91 DeepSeek (+1) #128 Grok (+27) #167 Perplexity (-26) #176 Claude (-11) #174 Character AI (+3), Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console Insights integrating social channels
- How to use proxy metrics to speed up optimization in complex B2B journeys
- Elevate your expertise: Submit a compelling session proposal for SMX Advanced
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Demis Hassabis Says AI Scaling 'Must Be Pushed to the Maximum', Business Insider
- Exclusive: Google set to launch Gemini Nano Banana 2 Flash, Testing Catalog
- A mom thought her daughter was texting friends before her suicide. It was an AI chatbot., CBS News
- OpenAI Finds AI Saves Workers Nearly an Hour a Day on Average, Bloomberg
- OpenAI’s Head of ChatGPT Envisions AI ‘Superpowers’, The Information
- The 2026 State of AI Search: How Modern Brands Stay Visible, Airops
Industry & Business
- Google hit with EU antitrust investigation over use of online content for AI
- OpenAI Pivots to Counter Gemini 3, The Information
- Tech SEO Connect 2025: Summary & Takeaways, Lily Ray
- How Google’s AI Chips Stack Up to Nvidia’s, The Information
- OpenAI rushes out new AI model after ‘code red’ declared, The Independent
- The power crunch threatening America’s AI ambitions, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Can’t Kill Websites That Build Connections (Yet), Content Marketing Institute
- Why a Multi-Channel Visibility Strategy is Essential to Reach Today’s B2B Buyers, TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- Gemini on Android Auto is the best place to use it yet, 9to5Google
- I stopped using Google Maps and this Android app made me love driving again, Android Police
- Top Phone Maker Found a Way To Hit Google Maps, Waze Users With "Useful" Ads, AutoEvolution
SEO
- Fourteen Things Executives and SEOs Need to Focus On in 2026, Duane Forrester Decodes
- Why integrated search strategies beat channel silos, Hallam
- AI’s Impact on SEO Careers: What’s Changing in the Job Market, The SEO Cube
- Stop Guessing: Content Gap Analysis for a Smarter SEO Strategy, leve
PPC
- OpenAI says it’s turned off app suggestions that look like ads, TechCrunch
- Google's AI Imperative: A New Era for Advertisers Entering 2026, MediaPost
Feedback:
