Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2025

Oct 17, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's head of search, Liz Reid, was interviewed about Google Search, AI, ad clicks, publishers, AI slop and more. Google Posts now let you post to numerous Google Business Profiles. Google is sending push notifications to users to search on AI Mode. Google Ads updated its prescription drug terms policies. Google Merchant Center now lets you sell physical goods subscriptions. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, sorry for being sick.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2025

Oct 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Deceptive Hide Ads Interface, Google Goldmine, Bing data-nosnippet & More

Oct 17, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Medicines Policy Regarding Prescription Drug Terms

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Deceptive Hide Ads Interface, Google Goldmine, Bing data-nosnippet & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.