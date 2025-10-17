Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's head of search, Liz Reid, was interviewed about Google Search, AI, ad clicks, publishers, AI slop and more. Google Posts now let you post to numerous Google Business Profiles. Google is sending push notifications to users to search on AI Mode. Google Ads updated its prescription drug terms policies. Google Merchant Center now lets you sell physical goods subscriptions. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, sorry for being sick.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Watch Google's Liz Reid Interviewed By WSJ On AI Search, Ad Clicks, Publishers
Liz Reid VP, head of Search at Google, was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal's Bold Names podcast. They spoke about AI, AI Search, how ads are impacted by AI results and other Google features, and AI-generated content's impact on the web and search, plus more.
-
Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles
Now if you manage multiple Google Business Profiles, when you add a Google Post, Google will let you quickly add that same Google Post to other Google Business Profiles that you manage.
-
Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches
Google is now sending push notifications to some users that direct that user to a search within AI Mode. Yes, Google is pushing users to do queries in AI Mode using push notification services from the Google app.
-
Google Ads Updates Medicines Policy Regarding Prescription Drug Terms
Google Ads will be updating the Google Ads Healthcare and Medicines policy to reflect the changes it will require to the approach to advertiser use of prescription drug terms.
-
Google Merchant Center Now Supports Physical Goods Subscriptions
Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policies to now allow for the sale of physical goods subscriptions. Google said this "will be available to all eligible Shopping ad merchants in the United States."
-
GoogleBox - The Google Telephone Booth
The GoogleBox, a Google telephone booth is located in the Google London office. This isn't new but it is still around and still in use. Here is a more recent photo I found of it on Instagram.
-
Video: Google Deceptive Hide Ads Interface, Google Goldmine, Bing data-nosnippet & More
This week we covered the new Google Ads label, which Google says improves navigation but in my opinion, is a deceptive way to get searchers to click on those ads. Google Goldmine leaked as a search content ranking...
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google opens Shopping Ads to physical goods subscriptions
- Google Ads API v22 adds generative AI, smarter bidding, and more
- Google’s Liz Reid: The real search shift is behavioral, not AI
- Google’s Liz Reid on AI Overviews: Less ad clicks, more searches
- 3 key AI search limitations for B2B SaaS marketing
- How to plan for GEO in 2026 and evolve your search strategy
Other Great Search Stories:
