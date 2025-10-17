Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's head of search, Liz Reid, was interviewed about Google Search, AI, ad clicks, publishers, AI slop and more. Google Posts now let you post to numerous Google Business Profiles. Google is sending push notifications to users to search on AI Mode. Google Ads updated its prescription drug terms policies. Google Merchant Center now lets you sell physical goods subscriptions. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, sorry for being sick.

Google prepares Gemini Agent to perform tasks for you, Testing Catalog

Wikipedia Says AI Is Causing a Dangerous Decline in Human Visitors, 404 Media

