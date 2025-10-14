Google has updated its Misrepresentation policy for both Shopping ads and free listings within Google Merchant Center. Google said the "update provides additional examples of what the policy covers, more guidance on how to be compliant, and more information about our appeals process."

Google added:

Enforcement clarification: Google added additional examples around non-delivery and inoperable return/refund processes. This isn’t a change to our current enforcement but a clarification for your reference.

Support clarification: Google added additional guidance on best practices for maintaining compliance with our policy and our appeals process.

Here is the shopping ads policy and here is the free listings policy - if you compare them to the old version using the Wayback Machine, there is a lot changed and added.

Emmanuel Flossie dug into the differences on his blog and also posted this video on the changes:

