Google's Vice President, Global Ads at Google, Dan Taylor, said that there are no plans to bring ads to the Gemini app. This comes after AdWeek reported based on sources that ads will be coming to Gemini in 2026.

Dan Taylor wrote on X:

This story is based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims. There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that.

Those are some pretty strong words against the AdWeek story. He wrote, "uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims."

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, boosted the information on X and wrote:

Boosting this for others who may have seen the story and had questions. In short, there are no ads in the Gemini app, and there are no current plans to change that. Ads are available in AI Overviews in the US and are expanding to more English speaking countries. We continue to test ads in AI Mode.

This doesn't mean ads will never come to the Gemini app but currently, as of right now, Google has no plans.

Here are those posts:

This story is based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims. There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that. — Dan Taylor (@edantaylor) December 8, 2025

Boosting this for others who may have seen the story and had questions. In short, there are no ads in the Gemini app, and there are no current plans to change that.



Ads are available in AI Overviews in the US and are expanding to more English speaking countries. We continue to… https://t.co/n7hBVVxYYo — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 8, 2025

Forum discussion at X.