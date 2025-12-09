Google has a bug with the Google Ads offline conversion uploads feature. Much, but not all, of the offline conversion data you upload is not being added to Google Ads. This obviously makes the reporting look off and bad for your ad campaigns.

Google is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

Prakash Chandra Durgapal posted about this on X the other day - he wrote:

We are facing a serious issue with offline conversion uploads. ~80% of the conversions uploaded to Google Ads via the offline upload method are not appearing in the Google Ads. ROAS bid strategy is malfunctioning, resulting in a significant drop in clicks.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, replied to that concern last night saying the team is working on resolving the issue. She wrote:

Thank you for flagging. Our teams are working to resolve this issue with high priority.

If you notice issues with your offline conversion data, know that Google is working on it.

