Google Ads New Optimization Insights Recommendations

Google is testing a new optimization insights layer or recommendation interface for Google Ads. This has three columns named (1) build a foundation, (2) drive performance and (3) expand and grow.
Natasha Kaurra spotted this and posted on LinkedIn, "Google Ads quietly rolled out a new optimization insights layer, and it’s worth paying attention to."
Here is the screenshot:
She added:
The recommendations are neatly organized into three pillars:
- Build a Foundation: Upload Customer Match lists to improve data quality.
- Drive Performance: Add sitelinks, lead forms, and remove redundant keywords.
- Expand and Grow: If this section is blank, it means your account structure is stable, no random tinkering needed.
