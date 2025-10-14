Google Ads New Optimization Insights Recommendations

Google is testing a new optimization insights layer or recommendation interface for Google Ads. This has three columns named (1) build a foundation, (2) drive performance and (3) expand and grow.

Natasha Kaurra spotted this and posted on LinkedIn, "Google Ads quietly rolled out a new optimization insights layer, and it’s worth paying attention to."

Here is the screenshot:

She added:

The recommendations are neatly organized into three pillars:

Build a Foundation: Upload Customer Match lists to improve data quality.

Drive Performance: Add sitelinks, lead forms, and remove redundant keywords.

Expand and Grow: If this section is blank, it means your account structure is stable, no random tinkering needed.

