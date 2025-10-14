New Google Ads Optimization Insights Recommendations

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Advertiser In Agency Computer

Google is testing a new optimization insights layer or recommendation interface for Google Ads. This has three columns named (1) build a foundation, (2) drive performance and (3) expand and grow.

Natasha Kaurra spotted this and posted on LinkedIn, "Google Ads quietly rolled out a new optimization insights layer, and it’s worth paying attention to."

Here is the screenshot:

Google Ads New Optimization Insights Recommendations

She added:

The recommendations are neatly organized into three pillars:

  • Build a Foundation: Upload Customer Match lists to improve data quality.
  • Drive Performance: Add sitelinks, lead forms, and remove redundant keywords.
  • Expand and Grow: If this section is blank, it means your account structure is stable, no random tinkering needed.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Clarifies Misrepresentation Policies

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Optimization Insights Recommendations

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer

Oct 14, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Officially Launches Grouped Ad Label For Search Ads

Oct 13, 2025 - 12:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2025

Oct 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 13, 2025 - 9:30 am
 
Previous Story: Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer
Next Story: Google Merchant Center Clarifies Misrepresentation Policies

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.