This week we covered the Google AI Mode news that it is more visual for many queries, including shopping queries. Google AI Mode agentic capabilities can now be opted into. Google AI Overviews tests a sticky citations box. Google Shopping Ask Stores feature is being tested. Google’s Liz Reid as interviewed again about AI Search. Google said the old domain history sometimes needs to be shaken off. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report. Google Search rolled out the emoji answer box. Google is testing removing the underline from the title link in the search results. Google Business Profiles has a spike in suspensions. Google is testing product reviews labeled as incentivized. Google Ads Performance Max has introduced new segmentation options in asset reporting and channel reporting features. Google Ads has new message asset requirements. Google Ads reporting may not be impacted by the num 100 change. Google will remove more lodging listings with inaccurate pricing. Google AdSense has a new traffic source breakdown report. Bing has new large image ads in Copilot boxes. ChatGPT launched Instant Checkout with Agentic Commerce Protocol. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

