Is Google Ads Reporting Also Impacted By Num=100 Change?

Sep 30, 2025 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Chart Fire Down

As a reminder, Google dropped its unofficial support of showing 100 search results per page, which caused issues for third party tracking tools and even Search Console itself. The theory with Search Console is that the scrapers were injecting artificial data into Google and thus the reporting. But is the same happening with Google Ads reporting?

Vanessa Fox asked on Bluesky "If GSC impressions were inflated, was this also inflating Google Ads keyword tool search volumes?" Good question, so I asked the PPC community and it seems overall, the answer is no? At least for most.

Here are the responses:

I did try to ask Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, but did not hear back yet:

maybe cc @adsliaison.bsky.social - any comment on this?

— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick.com) September 22, 2025 at 1:46 PM

Makes you wonder if Google Ads has better techniques to weed out this stuff than Search Console?

Forum discussion at Bluesky and threads above.

 

