Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles adds new help page for requesting reviews via links or QR codes. Google Ads search term report has quick filters, even if you don't use them. I posted a bunch of roundup posts including the 2025 Google algorithm update infographic. I also posted the 2025 top contributors to the Search Engine Roundtable. And I posted the most commented on stories on the Search Engine Roundtable. Google also posted its New Year's Eve and Day Doodles.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Algorithm Updates 2025 Infographics
Google has rolled out fewer confirmed search ranking updates in 2025, then it did in all the past years where Google confirmed these updates. Google rolled out only four confirmed updates in 2025, before than seven in 2024, nine in 2023 and ten in 2022 and 2021.
-
Google Adds Help Page For Link Or QR Code To Request Reviews
Several months ago, back in March, Google added a screen to request reviews by sharing a link or QR code with your customers. Now, it seems Google has added a new help page on how to use this feature.
-
Google Ads Search Terms Report Adds Quick Filters Without Options Enabled
The Search terms report within Google Ads has this quick dropdown filter that lets you filter by search terms, search terms and landing pages from AI Max, search terms from Dynamic Search Ads and search terms and landing pages from Dynamic Search Ads.
-
Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2024
The Search Engine Roundtable is made up of what you, the search community, are talking about. What are you, the search community, noticing in the search results, whether it be ranking changes, user interface changes, or beyond...
-
Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2025 Edition
Here are the most popular articles on the Search Engine Roundtable by number of comments. In other words, these are the articles with the highest number of comments posted in 2025.
-
Google's New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Doodles
Google has posted the New Year's Eve Doodle and New Year's Day Doodle on the Google.com home page for when it is New Year's Eve for you and New Year's Day for you.
-
Massive Christmas Tree Outside Google Dublins Office
Here is a photo from outside of the Google offices in Dublin, Ireland. You can see there is this really really large Christmas tree set up for the holidays. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Did you know you can sign-up for or link your @MSFTAdvertising account with Google one-click log in? It's never been easier to make Microsoft part of your marketing mix! Is Microsoft part of your 2026 marketing plans? If yes, Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
- The Christmas Effect on Gen AI Website Traffic - ChatGPT: Average visits on the Wednesdays and Thursdays of Christmas Eve and Day: 157.5 million Average visits on the three previous Wednesdays and Thursdays: 201.8 million, Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Top 10 PPC expert columns of 2025 on Search Engine Land
- Top 10 PPC news stories 2025 on Search Engine Land
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Marketing Examples: 13 Times AI Actually Delivered, Ahrefs
- Google Gemini is awesome, but it needs to copy these features from ChatGPT, Android Police
Industry & Business
- Google to fund $12 million water tower near Fort Wayne campus, Journal Gazette
- Microsoft’s Nadella overhauls leadership as he plots AI strategy beyond OpenAI, Financial Times (Sub)
- Softbank has fully funded $40 billion investment in OpenAI, sources tell CNBC, CNBC
- The New Billionaires of the A.I. Boom, New York Times
- OpenAI Is Paying Employees More Than Any Major Tech Startup in History, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Email and Marketing Predictions for 2026, The Tilt
Local & Maps
- Ford insists it will continue to support Apple CarPlay, AppleInsider
- I'm tired of how Google Maps still makes this simple thing feel hard, Android Police
- Longevity in Local Search: How You Can Keep Rankings High Year After Year, Local Visibility System
SEO
- 3 SEO Predictions for 2026, Practical Ecommerce
- Content Freshness - LLMS Favor Recent Info, Hill Web Creations
- LLMO vs AI SEO vs AIO vs GEO: The Ultimate Acronym Smackdown, Dagmar Marketing
- AIO and GEO Aren't Replacing SEO, DealerOn
Search Features
- Google AI Overviews Had the Last Laugh in 2025, Business Insider
- Microsoft added "click on desktop to open Bing” to the Bing Wallpaper app, then accidentally hid the option to turn it off on Windows 11, Windows Latest
- Samsung's Bixby reboot shows up early with Perplexity in tow, 9to5Google
Feedback:
