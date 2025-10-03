Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google explained why the LCP numbers in Search Console is not wrong. Google is testing reviews labeled with "incentivized." Google is testing light gray titles links on hover. Google Merchant Center Next has rolled out its new menu bar. Microsoft is testing large impacts in Bing Copilot ads. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode Visual Update, Ads Reporting Updates, ChatGPT Instant Checkout and More
This week we covered the Google AI Mode news that it is more visual for many queries, including shopping queries. Google AI Mode agentic capabilities can now be opted into. Google AI Overviews...
-
Why Google Search Console LCP Is Not Wrong, According To Google
Barry Pollard from Google did a long explanation on Bluesky on why Google Search Console says an LCP is bad but the individual URLs are fine. I don't want to mess it up, so I will copy what Barry wrote.
-
Google Reviews Labeled Incentivized
Did you know Google can label some of the reviews in the product reviews section as "incentivized"? I am not sure I've seen this before, have you?
-
Google Tests Light Gray Title Links On Hover
Google is testing another variation to the title links in the Google Search results - a light gray effect. So when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet, the title link turns grayed and washed out.
-
Google Merchant Center Next New Compact Menu Bar
Google has rolled out the new, more compact, menu bar for Google Merchant Center Next. This was part of a slew of user interface updates that Google has been slowly rolling out for Merchant Center Next over the past several months.
-
Microsoft Tests Large Images In Bing Search Copilot Ads
Microsoft is testing using really large images in the Bing Search Copilot ads. I don't believe I've seen such large ads in this ad unit before, so it seems new to me.
-
Dark-Sided Flycatcher At GooglePlex
Supposedly this bird, the Dark-sided Flycatcher, drew a crowd to the GooglePlex, the Google office in Mountain View, California. Like other flycatchers, its feeding technique is to perch on an exposed branch and wait. When an insect flies past, the bird dashes out to snatch it. It is not common to see this bird in this area of the world.
Other Great Search Threads:
- More about ChatGPT's Instant Checkout. Like others, I've been reading through the documentation for Instant Checkout, the product feed, the agentic checkout spec, etc. Regarding rankings, I feel like there are contradictory statemen, Glenn Gabe on X
- Making a search engine will definitely give you better understanding of some of the core challenges. How hard could it be to vibe code? ;-), John Mueller on Bluesky
- There are some sharing about ChatGPT's special "operators" you can use to tailor the response. The problem? Those aren't operators. ChatGPT is just using the text to understand what you are looking…, Glenn Gabe on LinkedIn
- We will remove this legacy support article. Pubhub is deprecated https://t.co/OqW0VauYiv. Best practices for news content is to submit it via https://t.co/0IKLye4AoV see also, Fabrice Canel on X
- Yesterday Google announced some changes coming to the channel report & asset report. Notably "ROI" columns for the channel report (ROAS + CPA) They DIDN'T mention new attributes incl. campaign type (!) which all but confirms this rep, Mike Ryan on X
- New Google Finance is live on mobile for Labs users! Track everything happening today in the market and get AI-powered insights, even while you’re on the go., Rose Yao on X
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - October 2025, WebmasterWorld
- Here's a statement from Alphabet on this: Verily is an innovative precision health company that is on a journey to greater independence. Alphabet plans to remain a significant shareholder while creating capacity for V, News from Google on X
Feedback:
