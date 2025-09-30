Google Tests Dropping Underline From Search Result Snippets On Hover

Google is testing not underlining the search result snippets when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet. Generally, Google will add an underline to the title of the link (sometimes the whole snippet) when you hover over it. But here, Google is testing not doing that.

I actually spotted this last Sunday and posted a video of it in X - here are some screenshots showing you it.

Testing no underline on hover:

Google Search Result Snippet No Underline

How a normal underline looks on hover:

Google Search Result Snippet Normal Underline

Here is the video I posted:

Forum discussion at X.

 

