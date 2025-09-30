Google is testing not underlining the search result snippets when you hover your mouse cursor over the snippet. Generally, Google will add an underline to the title of the link (sometimes the whole snippet) when you hover over it. But here, Google is testing not doing that.

I actually spotted this last Sunday and posted a video of it in X - here are some screenshots showing you it.

Testing no underline on hover:

How a normal underline looks on hover:

Here is the video I posted:

Seeing Google test search result snippets without underlines, is this new @SachuPatel53124 ? :) pic.twitter.com/ykcNxTTdEZ — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) September 28, 2025

Forum discussion at X.