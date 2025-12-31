Google Adds Help Page For Link Or QR Code To Request Reviews

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Qr Code

Several months ago, back in March, Google added a screen to request reviews by sharing a link or QR code with your customers. Now, it seems Google has added a new help page on how to use this feature.

Google added the help page over here. It says, "To make it easier for customers to leave reviews on your Business Profile, you can create and share a link or QR code to request reviews. To encourage them to use the link or QR code:"

  • Include it on your receipts
  • Include it in thank you emails
  • Add it at the end of a chat interaction
  • Print and display the QR code in your store

Of course, these reviews need to be genuine and real. Google added:

Important: Reviews and other user contributions to Google Maps must reflect a genuine experience. Offering incentives, like free or discounted goods or services, to customers in exchange for reviews is considered fake engagement and is strictly prohibited. This includes posting reviews, changing reviews, or removing negative reviews. Learn more about Business Profile restrictions for policy violations.

How do you give them this QR code? Google wrote:

  1. Go to your Business Profile.
  2. Select Read Reviews Get more reviews.
  3. You can share the link or QR code directly or use the other options.
    • To copy the review link, select Copy.
    • To download the QR code:
      1. Right-click the QR code.
      2. Select Save image as....

Here is a screenshot of that screen from back in March:

Google Business Profiles Get Reviews Qr Code

So this feature is not new, but the help page is. I almost didn't cover it but it is a slow week and Hiroko Imai posted about it on LinkedIn.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Algorithm Updates 2025 Infographics

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Adds Help Page For Link Or QR Code To Request Reviews

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Terms Report Adds Quick Filters Without Options Enabled

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Blog Administration

Top Contributors To The Search Engine Roundtable In 2025

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Blog Administration

Most Commented Search Engine Roundtable Articles - 2025 Edition

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Search Terms Report Adds Quick Filters Without Options Enabled
Next Story: Google Algorithm Updates 2025 Infographics

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.