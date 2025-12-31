Several months ago, back in March, Google added a screen to request reviews by sharing a link or QR code with your customers. Now, it seems Google has added a new help page on how to use this feature.

Google added the help page over here. It says, "To make it easier for customers to leave reviews on your Business Profile, you can create and share a link or QR code to request reviews. To encourage them to use the link or QR code:"

Include it on your receipts

Include it in thank you emails

Add it at the end of a chat interaction

Print and display the QR code in your store

Of course, these reviews need to be genuine and real. Google added:

Important: Reviews and other user contributions to Google Maps must reflect a genuine experience. Offering incentives, like free or discounted goods or services, to customers in exchange for reviews is considered fake engagement and is strictly prohibited. This includes posting reviews, changing reviews, or removing negative reviews. Learn more about Business Profile restrictions for policy violations.

How do you give them this QR code? Google wrote:

Go to your Business Profile. Select Read Reviews Get more reviews. You can share the link or QR code directly or use the other options. To copy the review link, select Copy.

To download the QR code: Right-click the QR code. Select Save image as... .



Here is a screenshot of that screen from back in March:

So this feature is not new, but the help page is. I almost didn't cover it but it is a slow week and Hiroko Imai posted about it on LinkedIn.

