Did you know Google can label some of the reviews in the product reviews section as "incentivized"? I am not sure I've seen this before, have you?

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared a screenshot of this on X - you can see it yourself in action on this product listing:

Are they labeled "incentivized" because they come from the retailers site or because of the way they were inputted or both? I am not sure:

🆕 Giving points/rewards to your customers for leaving product reviews!? well now Google is starting to show "Incentized" labels with those reviews in product listings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xt30FGaZcW — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 29, 2025

Anyone have more details on this label?

Forum discussion at X.

This specific brand is exclusively mentioned that they are rewarding points. I think that's something which Google is looking at Or probably there is more to? But what if they remove this label from their pages - will Google going to drop label from listing 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/zg0iZT1lkM — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 3, 2025

Another example would be some reviews on Home Depot with their Seeds Program. Reviews are legit but the product was provided for free.



HD does call it out on each review. pic.twitter.com/rmwZK2xpXF — Brandon Schmidt (@brandonschmidt) October 3, 2025