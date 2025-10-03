Google Reviews Labeled Incentivized

Did you know Google can label some of the reviews in the product reviews section as "incentivized"? I am not sure I've seen this before, have you?

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared a screenshot of this on X - you can see it yourself in action on this product listing:

Google Incentivized Review

Are they labeled "incentivized" because they come from the retailers site or because of the way they were inputted or both? I am not sure:

Anyone have more details on this label?

Forum discussion at X.

 

