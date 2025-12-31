Google Ads Search Terms Report Adds Quick Filters Without Options Enabled

The Search terms report within Google Ads has this quick dropdown filter that lets you filter by search terms, search terms and landing pages from AI Max, search terms from Dynamic Search Ads and search terms and landing pages from Dynamic Search Ads.

The weird thing is, as Anthony Higman noted on X - he sees these options but he doesn't use any of those options.

Anything shared a number of screenshots on X and wrote, "on the search terms in Google Ads I am now seeing a dropdown that includes "search terms and landing pages from AI Max" and other dynamic ad options in other accounts." "But we don't have any of these options enabled in accounts," he added.

Here is one of his screenshots:

Google Ads Search Terms Report Filters

Here are his posts:

Melissa Mackey replied that this is not new, saying, "If you are using AI Max (which I know you're not Anthony, lol), that option is helpful to isolate those search queries. I think it's there by default in every account whether you're using it or not." "We've only been testing AI Max for about 6 weeks in one account, so I know it's been around that long," she added.

Forum discussion at X.

 

