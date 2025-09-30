New Google AdSense Traffic Source Breakdown Report

Google added a new report to the Google AdSense reporting named traffic source breakdown. This report helps you understand the origins of your page traffic. It also categorizes traffic based on whether it arrived directly to your page, or from popular and classified platforms.

Google wrote, "we're announcing a new traffic source breakdown in reports. This breakdown helps you better understand where your visitors come from, so you can make informed decisions about your content."

You should be able to add this new breakdown in numerous reports:

Google Adsense Traffic Source

Here are the values in the report:

  • Direct: Traffic that arrived at your page directly or there was no source specified.
  • Other: Other traffic sources that are not yet specifically classified.
  • Bing: Traffic acquired from a Bing domain (e.g., bing.com).
  • Facebook: Traffic acquired from a Facebook domain (e.g., facebook.com).
  • FMKorea: Traffic acquired from an FMKorea domain (e.g., fmkorea.com).
  • Google: Traffic acquired from a Google domain (e.g., google.com).
  • Instagram: Traffic acquired from an Instagram domain (e.g., instagram.com).
  • Naver: Traffic acquired from a Naver domain (e.g., naver.com).
  • TheQoo: Traffic acquired from a TheQoo domain (e.g., theqoo.net).
  • X (Twitter): Traffic acquired from an X (formerly known as Twitter) domain (e.g., x.com)
  • Yahoo: Traffic acquired from a Yahoo domain (e.g., yahoo.com).
  • YouTube: Traffic acquired from a YouTube domain (e.g., youtube.com).

The traffic source breakdown categorizes the sites that send traffic to your pages. It separates traffic into two main groups: direct traffic and traffic from popular platforms.

(1) Direct traffic means visitors came straight to your page, or their source wasn't identified.

(2) Traffic from popular platforms includes visitors who came from search engines, social media sites, or other well-known sites.

This traffic breakdown report helps you see the origins of your page traffic at a glance.

This breakdown is only fully compatible with AdSense for Content (AFC). Traffic source coverage for AdSense for Search (AFS) traffic is limited. We don't advise using this breakdown on the AFS part of your inventory.

You can use it for reports starting on or after July 21, 2025.

Forum discussion at X.

 

