This week, I covered the ongoing Google August 2025 spam update and how it heated up this week. Google got into hot water over saying the web is rapidly declining. Google AI Mode also said AI Mode would be the default, and then backtracked on that statement as well. Google AI Mode expanded beyond the English language. Google is showing AI Mode in the search suggestions autocomplete. Google released an update to the search quality raters guidelines. Google Search Console dropped reporting on six structured data types. Google's John Mueller recommends using a traditional TLD, even if it includes hyphens. Google Ads rolls out AI Max to all, adds new ad features, Merchant Center updates, and asset studio AI improvements. Google Ads tests promotion mode, campaign total b budget and more. Google Ads has new AI Max metrics. Google Ads connects your website and app together for better reporting. Google is testing sponsored ads with multiple search refinements. Google Search is testing alternatives for people also search for. Google is testing replacing hotel reviews with the hotel’s phone number and website URL. A new report says almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but not the other way around. Google was fined by the EU for $3.5 billion and said it needed to divest its ad tech business. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

