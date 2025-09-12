Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2025

Sep 12, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its search quality raters guidelines to add examples on AI Overviews and update some of the definitions on YMYL. Google may be doing away with the ability to see 100 results on a search results page. Google Merchant Center pricing policies were updated. Google AI Overviews can show for currency exchange rates. Bing is testing three dots by sponsored URLs. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

