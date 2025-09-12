Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its search quality raters guidelines to add examples on AI Overviews and update some of the definitions on YMYL. Google may be doing away with the ability to see 100 results on a search results page. Google Merchant Center pricing policies were updated. Google AI Overviews can show for currency exchange rates. Bing is testing three dots by sponsored URLs. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Gains AI Overview & YMYL Definitions
On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Google updated its search quality raters guidelines PDF document. The last time Google updated this document was on January 23, 2025, over seven months ago. This update gives minor clarification as it relates to rating YMYL content and adds a handful of additional examples for rating newer features like AI Overviews. Google also posted fixes for typos and other minor clarifications.
Google Search Tests Dropping 100 Search Results Parameter
Google Search seems to be testing dropping the ability to see 100 search results on a single page. When you add the results parameter to the end of your search results URL string, i.e. &num=100, it works about half the time.
Google Updated The Merchant Center Pricing Policies
Google has updated the Google Merchant Center pricing policies for September. The changes include updates in the merchant fees, government charges, import and export costs, regional and installment pricing, price mismatches and automated updates.
Bing Tests Microsoft Sponsored Ads With Three Dots By URL
Microsoft Advertising is testing using three dots, instead of the arrow down, for the sponsored ads URL in the Bing search results. We've seen Bing test three dots before but they were horizontal, the new test are vertical three dots.
Google Shows AI Overviews For Currency Exchange Rates
Google may be starting to show AI Overviews when you ask for a currency exchange. I can't seem to fully replicate this but others are starting to see this.
Google Colored Floor Tile
In the Google office in Brazil, one of the hallways has these Google colored titles on the floor. I found this on Instagram.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Heated Spam Update, Web Declines, AI Mode Updates, AI Max Rolls Out & More
This week, I covered the ongoing Google August 2025 spam update and how it heated up this week. Google got into hot water over saying the web is rapidly declining. Google AI Mode also said AI Mode would be the default...
