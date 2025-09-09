Google Ads Connection To Your Web & App Advertising

Google Ads announced new features "aimed at bridging this gap" between your advertising across both your website and app. There are new unified workflows and reporting with in-product nudges, unified conversions, and a combined overview card. Plus a new way to measure app installs from web campaigns.

You can now direct Google Ads campaigns (Search, Shopping, Performance Max, Demand Gen) to both your website and app, creating a consistent experience for customers.

(1) Simpler Workflow & Reporting:

In-product nudges: Get helpful, data-driven suggestions when building new campaigns or setting up new conversions to ensure they are being optimized towards in-app events.

Unified conversions: The new conversion setup page now automatically bundles app events with corresponding web events, giving you a complete view of your conversions.

Combined overview card: See a side-by-side comparison of your web and app performance all in one place on the Google Ads homepage.

(2) App Installs from Web Campaigns:

New measurement tools let you see how your web campaigns lead to app installs and in-app conversions, allowing for more precise attribution and optimization.

Google said, "The new Web to App Acquisition measurement feature helps you understand exactly how your web campaigns, such as Search and Shopping, are driving new app installs and first in-app conversions. For the first time, you can now attribute these insights to your web campaigns, giving a more accurate view of your campaign performance."

(3) Web to App Connect Expansion: The “Web to App Connect” feature now works with YouTube Ads, Hotel Ads, and Demand Gen campaigns (in addition to Performance Max, Search, Shopping). Clicking on ads can drive users directly into the app, boosting engagement and conversions (with Google reporting a 2x increase for YouTube ads).

