Google Ads Tests Promotion Mode, Campaign Total Budgets & More

Sep 10, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Prom

Google Ads is testing new ways to maximize budget utilization and hit volume goals during planned or last-minute promotions. There are a few new options Google is testing, including promotion mode, campaign total budget and more.

This was spotted by Yash Mandlesha who posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Unlike seasonality adjustments (which just inform Smart Bidding about temporary CVR spikes), this bundle incorporates sale dates, promo assets, and ROAS tradeoffs for stronger performance signals." "If you're planning a promotion later this year, this could help spend smarter, faster, and at full scale." Yash added.

The new options, that you might not see yet because it is a test, include:

(1) Campaign Total Budgets: You can set a fixed spend for three to ninety days.

(2) Promotion Mode: You can ramp spend faster and prioritize volume over strict efficiency (3–14 days).

This works across Performance Max, Search, and Shopping (tROAS, tCPA supported), Yash explained.

Here is the screenshot of these options:

Google Ads Promotion Mode Campaign Total Budgets

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

