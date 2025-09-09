Google supposedly added two new metrics within the Google Ads AI Max campaigns for improved tracking and reporting. One is named expanded matches and the other is named expanded landing pages.

This was spotted by Aleksejus Podpruginas who wrote on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) "At the all keywords level, if you scroll down, you can now see two key metrics."

These new metrics include:

AI MAX expanded matches: This shows the total traffic from broad match keywords created by AI Max for Search campaigns, based on the keywords you've added. AI MAX expanded landing pages: This reveals the total traffic from search queries that matched because of your landing pages or assets, outside of your keywords.

Aleksejus added, "These two metrics provide deeper insights into how Google's AI is leveraging your existing assets to generate traffic, giving you a clearer picture of your overall performance."

Here is his screenshot:

