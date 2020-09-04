Google Search Quirks, Licensable Image Badge, Google My Business & Google Ads Hiding Keywords

This week was interesting, it seemed Google has some indexing or ranking issues outside of the US, but I was not able to replicate. I did post the monthly Google webmaster report. Google said it does not index links but rather the pages between the links. Google’s John Mueller talked about word count and rankings. Most SEOs believe that Google can panelize a site via a manual action without notifying the webmaster. Googlebot is now on version 85 of Chrome. Google launched the licensable badge in image search with new search filters. Google is testing a new product carousel. Google My Business is asking businesses to update their service availability. Also, Google My Business added some sort of integration with video conferencing. Google local panels can display descriptions and links in the local panel. Google local panels also show order pick up buttons. Google local listings also can show how many years a business has been in operation. Google Ads said the search term report will hide some search terms for privacy reason. Google Ads is increasing the price of ads in some regions to cover taxes. Google will disallow ads that profit off of or blame others for sensitive events. Google Ads added more conversion categories. And Microsoft Advertising launched its new console to all advertisers. Note, I think I had the frame rate on the camera too high, hence the lighting looking weird. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!